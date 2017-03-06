Facebook Dislike Button: What to Know About FB Messenger ‘Reactions’

The Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) dislike button is finally a reality.

Source: Facebook

For years, social media users have been asking the people behind the network to create a gesture that serves as a counterbalance to the “like” button that the company introduced more than five years ago.

The company refused to add a Facebook dislike button because the company did not want to spread negativity throughout its servers, but that didn’t stop users from demanding one, and it appears as if the site finally caved in.

The button itself will be a thumbs down emoji, which is what most of us expected. Facebook is rolling out the dislike button as a test to begin with, but you may not be seeing it everywhere as you may expect.

Instead, the company will unveil it in its chatting service Messenger to begin with. The move is a parter effort to expand the gestures that users can use while chatting called “Reactions.” Facebook revealed why it is unlikely that the gesture will be added on your news feed anytime soon.

“Facebook has previously resisted…the introduction of such a button on its News Feed, over fears it could be used to ‘demean’ other people’s posts,” the company wrote in a blog post.

What do you think–is the dislike button a good idea or not?

FB stock grew 0.3% Monday.