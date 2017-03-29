Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Is Your Best Play on Video

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has been the best play on a number of megatrends, including social and mobile. And while those are still hot categories, another big trend is coming to the fore: video. Don’t worry, though … FB stock, as it turns out, is a great play on that, too.

That’s largely because Facebook has the kind of thing that will make it an immediate player in just about anything it tries to go after. That’s scale, illustrated by metrics such as …

Daily active users (DAUs): 1.23 billion

Mobile DAUs: 1.15 billion

Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.86 billion

Throw in a talented engineering team, multiple digital platforms — including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — and a substantial cash position backing Facebook stock, and FB can do just about anything it wants.

And right now, it wants to do video.

Facebook and the Digital Video Revolution

Based on research from Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ), video represented a whopping 60% of mobile traffic last year. In about five years, this is expected to reach 78%.

The digital world is becoming a video world, so the market opportunity is immense.

And the Facebook platform is ideal for digital video. People log into the social network to share experiences, and there are few more immersive experiences than video. Moreover, FB itself has a tremendous database of user behaviors and demographics, which allows Facebook to post the most relevant videos possible … and in turn gather even more detailed information.

Take Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments on the most recent earnings call:

“I’ve said before that I see video as a megatrend on the same order as mobile. That’s why we’re going to keep putting video first across our family of apps and making it easier for people to capture and share video in new ways.”

A fun stat for you: During the call, the word “video” was mentioned 68 times, versus just 26 for “mobile.”

The revenue opportunity is enormous for FB stock. According to eMarketer, spending on digital video ads is forecast to jump from $9.84 billion in 2016 to $16.69 billion by 2020.

Facebook is far from a guaranteed winner, sure. The market for online video is both expansive and competitive. FB has social competition in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), streaming competition from the likes of Hulu, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), and even content creators — such as CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS ) — that are creating their own over-the-top services.

