No, Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Isn’t Expensive

What’s particularly interesting about Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) stock at the moment is that it’s rather inexpensive. In fact, it’s downright cheap. That perhaps seems odd, given that Facebook stock is worth almost $400 billion, not to mention that FB stock is at an all-time high and that the Facebook stock price has risen by a factor of eight times in barely four years.

But it’s true, at least on an earnings basis. FB stock trades at about 21x analyst estimates for 2017 EPS, and around 20x 2018 figures. Backing out the company’s roughly $10 per share in cash, the multiples drop to 23.4x for 2017 and, incredibly, just 19x for 2018.

The S&P 500 index trades at about 18x-plus 2017 profits and 17x 2018 figures. That means, somewhat incredibly, that Facebook stock trades at a multiple not far above the average U.S. large cap stock.

Coming off a year where FB grew revenue 57% and doubled operating income, that seems ridiculously low. And compared to the post-IPO valuation of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), it seems almost absurd.

There are some reasons for FB’s relatively low multiple — but not enough, in my opinion. Comparing Facebook to SNAP and other high-growth stocks, it’s hard to come to anything but one conclusion. Facebook stock likely has more room to run.

Facebook Stock Is Cheaper Than Most High-Flyers

Whatever one thinks of the SNAP IPO, it certainly highlights just how reasonable Facebook’s valuation is in comparison. Snap Inc, of course, is unprofitable, which makes price-to-earnings comparisons impossible. But at the moment, SNAP trades at an enterprise value to revenue multiple of about 47x. That multiple would value FB stock at $550 — and all of Facebook stock at about $1.6 trillion.

Obviously, that’s a bit of a facetious example. Facebook’s revenue growth is expected to slow in 2017, by the company’s own admission. Snap, in contrast, still is learning how to actually monetize its user base. (Interestingly, SNAP’s price per user metric is barely half that of FB.) And Snap’s valuation – impacted by post-IPO volatility – likely isn’t as true as that of FB stock.

More established peers still highlight an apparent discount for Facebook stock, however. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) trades at 65x 2018 analyst estimates – a multiple more than triple that of FB. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is in the same range.

Both those companies have higher projected growth and lower margins – which implies room to ramp up earnings once those businesses mature. It’s hardly the case that FB stock should trade at the same levels. But the comparison also seems to imply that Facebook stock is a safer play: while investors in AMZN and NFLX are betting on growth years out, Facebook investors need only worry about the near future.

Next Page