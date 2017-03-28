Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Owners, Put This on Your Radar

While nobody could deny that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has been a smashing success, those FB stock holders who keep close tabs on the company’s operations know all too well there will come a time when the company can’t add new users at a breakneck clip, and can’t cram any more advertisements onto each member’s page.

What if, however, Facebook could come up with a way of selling ads outside of its flagship social networking site?

Actually, it has been doing that for a while, though has struggled to make a dent in the North American display ad market, which is mostly owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ), via Google. With a little help from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and others though, Facebook is now positioned to take a bigger bite out of that pie.

Facebook Rolls Out Header Bidding

It’s not a description that does the idea justice, but it does set the stage — header bidding is a way a website operator, or “publisher,” can pick the display ad that pays the most for appearing on a particular web page.

In the web’s early days, it wasn’t always clear to an advertiser if the ad space they were buying was worth it.

Likewise, it wasn’t clear to a publisher if the ad space they were selling was the best price they could achieve. But, in that the communication of such information was poor, both parties relied on the middleman (usually Google) to do the best it could do, and keep a few pennies per impression for itself.

A lot has changed since the dawn of display ads, though. Namely, not unlike a stock exchange, a buyer and seller of web ads can now see the market’s best bid and offer.

It’s not exactly a new idea. Facebook announced it was developing this so-called Facebook Audience in August of last year. That was a soft launch though, and didn’t include all of its possible partners that will provide the underlying technology. It wasn’t until this week the product officially launched, with Amazon.com’s header-bidding platform being one of six ad networks participating, all competing for business.

Google Beware

While FB stock owners have good reason to be excited, Google is still Google, and is a force to be reckoned with. It won’t go down easy.

