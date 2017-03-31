Facebook Inc (FB) Is Tiptoeing Into Politics

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), which was criticized last year for allegedly allowing “fake news” to sway the 2016 U.S. election, is tiptoeing into politics.

Politics will never be the same.

It is starting with Town Hall, a tab on its main service that lets users find and connect with their elected officials by just entering a street address. The tab will also notify users before elections, incorporate what officials do into Facebook news feeds and, the company hopes, promote civic engagement.

Facebook is not going to stop there. As it has copied the features of other competitors, like Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) it could now replace Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) as a forum for political discourse.

Are you noting that, Mr. President? More important, Mr. Investor, are you noting what this might mean for your Facebook investment?

Zuckerberg for President?

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has already drawn presidential mentions for 2020, has dramatically increased his personal involvement in the political space, personally introducing Town Hall and praising a livestream of two Congressmen — one from each party — driving to Washington together after their flights were cancelled.

Facebook had no choice in getting involved with politics. Facebook is being dragged into political issues, on a global basis, with New Zealand questioning the company’s tax bill to Germans questioning the mental health of its content moderators to English authorities demanding it decrypt Whatsapp messages on command, essentially rendering it useless.

A Vanity Fair story on the Town Hall feature had an eerie view of where we are heading, a photo of reporters crowded around a U.S. Senator, their phones held out like microphones, recording her every word for editing, and the Senator with a “deer in the headlights” look in her eyes, changing her view on an issue as a result of feedback on a level she had not gotten before.

The aim seems to be less to play “gotcha” with politicians than to change the way people think about political debate, from asking “what do you want” to the more practical “what should we do?” A deliberative approach, focused on practical solutions and including people with different points of view, could cool political temperatures, the thinking goes.

Next Page