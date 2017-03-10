Facebook Messenger Day: 7 Things to Know About Snapchat Alternative

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has launched Facebook Messenger Day, an alternative to Snapchat Stories (NYSE: SNAP ) that may take the world by storm.

Here are seven things you should know about Facebook Messenger Day:

It is being rolled out to the public following a successful test in dozens of countries like Poland.

You can use it much like Snapchat Stories, to post update about your lives in the form of short videos that automatically delete after 24 hours.

It is now available for both iOS and Android.

Facebook Messenger Day is preferred to Snapchat Stories by some users due to the fact that older generations don’t use the Snap product, but they do use Facebook and this will allow them a portal that that they can use to see what their kid or grandkid is up to.

Your friends can check out your “Days” from the Messenger homepage or in a chat window.

Additionally, users can see who has watched their Day, much like in Snapchat Stories.

The editing tools that Facebook has introduced appear to be easier to use and more relatable.

Snapchat is already concerned about the release of Facebook Messenger Day, which could snap up some users from Snap’s core.

FB stock gained 0.3% on the news, while SNAP shares also grew 0.3%.