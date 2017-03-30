Feeling Contrarian? Buy Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stock

In this type of market it pays to be a contrarian. And in the energy patch there’s no better choice for contrarians than Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB ).

Source: Shutterstock

Conrad Schlumberger started logging his oil field studies in 1911. He published those studies in 1920 and launched his company in Paris that same year. For the next three years, he and his partner (and brother) traveled the world undertaking geophysical surveys in key strategic nations like Canada, South Africa, Congo and the U.S.

The two brothers were building an industry that had never existed before, looking for geological characteristics that would help determine what resources were buried underneath their feet.

Unfortunately, Conrad died in 1936, before he could see the disruptive effect his business would lead. In 1940, the company switched its headquarters from Paris to Houston, likely because of World War II, as well as the fact that the U.S. had significant resource reserves and a stable economy.

Today, SLB is one of the world’s most influential and well-moated energy companies in the world. Any company with any size in the energy patch, has used one or many of SLB’s resources. If you’re drilling hole or are looking for a place to dig a hole for hydrocarbon resources, SLB is on the scene.

SLB Stock Is Using Its Size

Obviously, the past few years have not been kind to SLB. Like the rest of the industry, as exploration & production (E&P) dried up, so did the company’s revenue stream. But SLB is so well entrenched on so many projects around the world, it was just weathering a cyclical downtrend, as it has many times before.

As I mentioned, SLB has a huge moat that it has built largely with its standards of excellence and consistent quality. A moat is basically a competitive advantage that makes it hard for other businesses to compete for market share.

Next Page