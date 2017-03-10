Why FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Keeps Getting Uglier

Whatever FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) is doing at the moment isn’t working. We predicted just this week that FireEye stock would be one of a group to hit an all-time low this year. Indeed, Thursday’s price of $10.44 is FEYE stock’s lowest ever. The company isn’t even close to being profitable.

Billings (revenue less changes in deferred revenue) turned negative in the second half of 2016, including a drop of 14% in Q4. In what should be a decent, if not outright positive, environment for cybersecurity stocks, FireEye stock looks like a mess.

Change is necessary. But the problem for the company — and FEYE stock — is that there aren’t a lot of great options. And those that are available, the company seems uninterested in taking. That makes FireEye a tough choice at the moment, even at all-time lows.

A Sale of FireEye Stock

The most obvious decision would be to simply sell FEYE. Acquisitions rumors have swirled the company since its 2013 IPO, if not before. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) reportedly have shown interest. Last month, Reuters reported that Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC ) was willing to offer $16 per share for FireEye stock.

That’s a more than a 50% premium to the current FireEye stock price. But FEYE (again, according to reports) declined the offer. And while it’s good news that an offer was made, the decline of the offer highlights a current problem with investing in FEYE stock based on M&A. The board has to agree to a sale.

This is a bigger problem than it appears, and it’s one reason I’ve been skeptical about a sale of FireEye stock for some time. It’s difficult for a CEO and a board to accept a substantial discount from previous share prices. It’s much less of an ego hit to try and turn the business around. Bear in mind that FEYE stock was at $90 in early 2014. It was at $50 less than two years ago. It’s very difficult for a company to accept $16 per share after reaching those levels. Even if that $16 offer is a 40% to 50% premium for current shareholders.

The Benefits of Cost-Cutting for FEYE

Regardless of its long-term strategy, it would help, seemingly, if FireEye turned profitable. That would help the near-term valuation for FEYE stock; it would also raise interest from potential acquirers. One way to do that is to change the focus from “growth at all costs” to a focus on those costs. Not every stock can be Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), and have investors accept that current investments will pay off in the future.

Here we run into another problem: FireEye already has tried this strategy. It certainly doesn’t look like it worked. Sales and marketing spend declined 38% in the fourth quarter. R&D was cut by one-quarter, and G&A 20%. Yet FEYE remained unprofitable. Billings dropped 14% and FireEye stock tanked.

