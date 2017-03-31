Yes, FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Is for Real

As the old saying goes, expect it when you least expect it.

A little over a week ago, you could barely give your FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) shares away. FEYE stock was knocking on the door of new multiyear lows — again — and questions of whether or not CEO Kevin Mandia was the best choice to remain at the helm.

What a difference a week makes. FireEye stock was upgraded not by one but by two different analysts in the meantime, and FEYE shares are up more than 20% from their mid-March lows.

Does the new-found zeal and a pair of raised opinions make FEYE stock a buy? It certainly doesn’t hurt the bullish case, but…

FireEye Turns the Corner

On the off chance you’re reading this but aren’t aware, FireEye is a peer and rival of cybersecurity names like Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP ) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ). It’s considerably smaller than both, though a known name all the same.

What has been missing from the picture more than anything else for FireEye is profits — there aren’t any. But, once the company pared back on its buying spree and started thinking seriously about turning a profit, a glimmer of hope started to shine. Specifically, last quarter’s loss was the first one anyone could recall that got smaller on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts have noticed in the meantime, and taken action.

Case in point: Last week, Goldman Sachs upgraded its stance on FEYE stock from a “sell” to a “buy,” simultaneously upping its price target on FireEye shares to $15. Goldman Analyst Gabriela Borges is particularly excited about the possibility of a buyout, and the launch of a new product/service called Helix in April.

Helix is an all-encompassing platform that allows customers to interface with everything FireEye offers. It melds threat detection, threat intelligence and automation, and operates as on-premises software or can be run virtually in the cloud.

Borges went on to say “Based on our bottom-up segment model, we expect estimates to be revised higher post a material reset over the last year.”

In other words, the market is underestimating FireEye.

