Sell the Bounce In Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) stock is trying to rebound, after plunging following another ugly quarterly report at the end of January. Fitbit stock is up about 5% over the past month, in fact. With earnings now in the rearview mirror, investors are perhaps looking forward — and expecting a turnaround in 2017.

But FIT stock is not worth chasing — not even below $7. Yes, the company has a substantial amount of cash on its balance sheet. And it’s true Fitbit still has some brand cachet in the wearables space.

Fitbit also is unprofitable, however. Competitors including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ) are coming on strong. Fitbit’s acquisition of Pebble — itself a fallen angel — simply combines two struggling businesses into one. That’s rarely, if ever, a formula for success.

All told, Fitbit stock might look cheap, but it’s not … and there are plenty of reasons why it should get even cheaper.

The Numbers Don’t Add Up for Fitbit Stock

Investors can’t just look at the share price to find value. FIT stock has declined significantly, from around $50 as recently as 2015 to current levels just above $6. That hardly means FIT is ‘on sale,’ however.

For one, Fitbit wasn’t even profitable in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was positive for the full year, at $30 million. But that figure excludes some $79 million in share-based compensation. In other words, the ownership of FIT stockholders was diluted by more than twice what the company brought in as profit — even excluding a number of other one-time impacts (including litigation spending from a battle with rival Jawbone).

Meanwhile, Fitbit lost $144 million in the fourth quarter alone, and is guiding for an unprofitable 2017 as well. Adjusted EBITDA guidance sits in a range between -$50 and -$100 million — plus another $100 million -$110 million in stock-based compensation. That’s despite a substantial amount of cost-cutting which is supposed to bring operating expenses down $200 million on an annualized basis.

Fitbit’s decline is truly shocking. This is a company whose adjusted EBITDA is expected to reverse from a $389 million profit in 2015 to a ~$75 million loss in 2017. A turnaround is possible, but it’s important to remember the old saw. A man can fall off a horse much quicker than he can get back on.

Competition Is a Major Problem for FIT

The problem with any turnaround case for Fitbit is that its problems aren’t entirely self-inflicted. Rather, competition has strengthened.

The most notable impact of late appears to have come from Garmin. While Fitbit sales are collapsing – down 19% in Q4 — Garmin’s are increasing. Garmin doesn’t break out sales of its fēnix product line, but in its 10-K the company attributed a 27% increase in Fitness segment sales to its wearables products.

