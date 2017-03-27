Why Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is Popping Today

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) shares are higher Monday on news of the company’s new product receiving rave reviews.

Source: Fitbit

The $150 Alta HR is an activity tracker that has plenty going for it at a low price of $150. Here are some things you should know about the wearable gadget:

The bracelet is slimmer than its predecessor and it has a high-quality OLED screen that users will revel in.

It tells you how many steps you’ve taken, how many miles you’ve walked and how many calories you’ve burned if you give it access to your weight information.

The Fitbit Alta HR has an optical heart rate sensor as well.

Your exercise is automatically captured through SmartTrack, which examines complex elements of your work outs, including when you peaked, what your cardio was like at different times, and whether your work out offers cardio, fat burn or something else.

The Fitbit product’s technology is so advanced that it can give you an accurate sense of how much sleep you’re really getting, tracking your REM cycles from beginning to end, ensuring you’re getting the eight hours that most of us yearn for.

You can also tell what moments of your sleep were light, and which were deep, meaningful ones to refresh your mind in the morning.

FIT stock is up 4.6% Monday.