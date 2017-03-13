Fitbit Has BlackBerry Syndrome (FIT)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) at least has the sniff of a value play. Right now, FIT stock trades at a mere 0.6 times sales. By comparison, even battered GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) trades at 1 times sales, and BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) is at 2.4.

Moreover, Fitbit stock boasts more than a cheap valuation. FIT also is the current leader in the wearables category, with unit shipments of 22.3 million last year.

The company is even fundamentally sound, with a tremendous team of engineers, a substantial distribution platform of more than 55,000 retail outlets, and even $704 million in the bank with no long-term debt.

So … you should buy FIT stock, right?

Fitbit: A Classic Bear Trap

All of these drivers at least appear to a potential opportunity in Fitbit, but at the very least, I have to continue to lean on the side of caution. Because Fitbit stock also has all of the signs of a bear trap.

The competitive landscape is fierce and well-funded. It’s not just specialists like Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ). It’s also tech giants like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Xiaomi. It’s even athletic outfits like adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ).

The toll on FIT stock as more mouths eat into more and more of Fitbit’s market share has been horrific. Shares have lost 65% of their value since September.

Earnings reports have shown a clear deterioration of the business. During the holiday quarter, FIT lost $144 million and revenues plunged a grueling 19%. During this period, the unit shipments fell from 8.2 million to 6.5 million.

And there are few signs of improvement. For the current quarter, FIT is forecasting revenues of $270 million to $290 million and an adjusted loss of 18 cents to 20 cents a share. The Street consensus, on the other hand, was for $307.5 million on the top line and a net loss of 15 cents a share.

IDC Report Should Scare Holders of Fitbit Stock

Last week, IDC came out with its latest research report on the wearables market. As should be no surprise, a key finding was the competitive environment. For the most part, it appears that the U.S. market has already reached saturation levels.

