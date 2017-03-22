Trump’s EPA Policies Could Help Ford Motor Company (F) and General Motors Company (GM)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) are in a much better place than they were during the financial crisis. GM stock, of course, went to zero as GM filed for bankruptcy in 2009. Ford stock performed almost as badly. It hit an all-time inflation-adjusted low in 2008, trading just above $1 before recovering.

Source: Shutterstock

The narrative around the Ford and General Motors troubles largely centers on union wages and pension obligations. Those labor costs left the U.S. giants unable to compete with foreign manufacturers. That narrative usually omits another key factor, however.

Environmental regulations, notably CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards, had a major role as well. Ford and GM simply never figured out how to profitably make smaller cars (with those labor costs a key reason why). But fuel economy rules required Ford and General Motors to make those smaller cars — at a loss — in order to sell profitable trucks and SUVs.

With the Donald Trump Administration reportedly reconsidering environmental regulation on the industry, there have been hopes that GM stock and Ford stock could benefit from changes. And there is some logic behind those hopes.

Where Ford Stock and GM Stock Sit Now

Obviously, it’s not the financial crisis anymore. GM stock has been recapitalized and returned to the public markets. Ford stock hasn’t exactly soared since a post-crisis rebound, but it has been steady, and both stocks have paid substantial dividends along the way.

Chrysler — which also went bankrupt in 2009 — has become part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ), a stock that has roared since the election.

But FCAU aside — and that stock hasn’t had huge upside on a long-term basis — automotive stocks haven’t performed all that well. And the small car problem persists — and now extends to electric cars. GM reportedly loses $9,000 per car on sales of its Chevrolet Bolt EV. Fiat’s 500e sells at a $14,000 loss. Tax credits may offset some of the impact, and higher production and scale could improve margins eventually. But the drag from CAFE and other standards continues for U.S. manufacturers.

Unsurprisingly, both Ford and GM trade at very low earnings multiples. GM stock trades at about 6x earnings. Ford stock is valued at just over 7x its estimated 2017 profit.

Short-term concerns about peak U.S. auto sales — after the post-crisis rebound — are one driver. Longer-term concerns about self-driving cars — which would noticeably limit demand — are another. But in those earnings is embedded an indirect tax paid by owners of Ford stock and GM stock for fuel-economy standards. And lately, it seems possible those standards might change.

