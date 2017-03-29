Ford Recall 2017: 440,000 Vehicles May Cause Fire, Door Hinge Trouble

A Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) recall has been issued in 2017 that involves 440,000 additional vehicles.

Source: Ford

All in all, the company’s recent recalls amount to 570,000 cars that may pose a fire hazard, as well as a separate issue with the cars’ door hinges that could cause their doors to fly out.

The problem with Ford vehicles’ engines that could cause fires include 360,000 cars in North America and Europe, including the Escape SUVs from the 2014 model year, as well as the 2014 and 2015 compact Fiesta ST, the 2013 and 2014 Fusion midsize car, as well as the 2013 through 2015 Transit Connect small van.

In Europe, the recall includes the 2010 through 2015 C-Max hybrid and Focus small car, as well as the 2013 through 2015 Transit Connect van. These cars have a 1.6-lite, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. A lack of coolant circulation can cause these vehicles to overheat and explode.

Ford’s is also adding 211,000 vehicles that will be recalled as part of a 2015 move, replacing faulty door latches. The move includes the 2014 Fiesta, the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ of these two years.

Since the 2015 recall, there are nearly 757,000 cars that are being brought back, including the newly recalled cars.

The move will affect Ford’s bottom line in the first quarter of the year, cutting pretax earnings by $295 million.

F stock is up 0.1% Wednesday.