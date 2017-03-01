Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Is a Screaming Buy for Its Dividend

After the recession, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) was rock-solid and dependable, much like its line of pickup trucks. Unfortunately, these days it feels more like one of its subcompact models from the early nineties: weak and prone to breaking down.

Sales over the past year have been light, spooking investors, and shares of Ford have basically stalled since.

However, there is a positive to Ford stock’s recent declines: It’s now paying a high yield at a cheap price. And unlike many high-yield stocks, Ford’s nearly 5% payout is a solid as they come. For investors seeking income, Ford stock is one of the best values on the market today.

Ford’s Sales Skid

Things have been great since the recession for the major automakers. Thanks to cheap credit, new models and plenty of deals, consumers flocked to new cars. Auto sales in the U.S. have increased steadily with vehicle sales showing a meaningful increase month after month. That is, until they didn’t.

Last summer, Ford reported lower sales. At first, investors brushed it off. But with each passing month, Ford’s sales continued flagging. The recession’s pent-up demand for new cars was now gone and analysts augured the end of the auto boom. It didn’t help that Ford also saw sales slide in Europe just as the company became a target for then-President-elect Donald Trump following the November election.

With that, investors started to flee Ford stock like the plague and shares sank nearly 14% last year. And despite a slight recovery in Ford stock, that decline created a tantalizing 4.7% dividend yield and a cheap price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.

Ford Stock’s Dividend Is Safe

The combination of cheap price and high dividend are just enough to start piquing value investors interest, especially considering the payout is as good as gold. That’s because Ford has more than enough cash and cash flow to keep the payout going.

Because most automakers have financing divisions — in this case, Ford Credit — many will report a non-GAAP accounting metric called automotive operating cash flows. It’s basically profit from an automaker’s auto business after taking out all other financing, parts and other activities profits. It’s profit from purely selling cars and it’s what really dictates how healthy an automaker is.

Last year, Ford reported $6.4 billion in automotive operating cash flows. Ford’s total reported dividend was just $3.5 billion. There’s still about $3 billion worth of wiggle room for Ford’s payout at current levels. So even with a drop in sales, Ford is still earning its dividend by a wide margin.

Perhaps even more impressive is just how much cash Ford has on its balance sheet — like, tech-stock levels of cash. As of the end of 2016, Ford has amassed a massive $27.5 billion in cash and short-term investments. Thanks to automotive industry cyclicality, companies in the sector typically carry large cash balances to help them get through the lean times.

