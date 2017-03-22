Forget About Snapchat, Inc. (SNAP) — Buy Facebook Inc Instead (FB)

These days, any time a big-name company (most often a “hot tech stock”) files its initial registration to become a publicly traded company, I field inquiries from friends, family and readers on what my thoughts are regarding said company — even though I already know that the majority of these folks have already made up their minds and will likely ignore my advice…

That’s because what I tell them isn’t what they want to hear. So they’ll disregard and seek opinions that match their own. This is called confirmation bias.

This scenario played out when popular social-media company Snapchat, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) went public March 2. For the uninitiated, Snapchat is basically a platform that allows you to use the camera on your phone to send pictures or short videos (aka “snaps”) to your friends or the public at large, along with a host of animations and effects that allow the user to enhance their image or story. Then, once a friend views the snap, it will disappear. (For more information, ask a kid.)

The video-messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), making it the biggest social-media IPO since Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) went public in early 2014. The firm sold 200 million shares at $17 each, giving the company a market value of about $20 billion. On its first full day of trading, shares shot above $24 — a 40%-plus increase from its IPO price — pushing its valuation to more than $30 billion.

But the SNAP share price hasn’t fared well since:

Many investors believe Snap could be the next big social-media success. And it could very well be. But here’s the thing about investing in IPOs… it’s a fool’s game.

In September 2014, I wrote at length about the perils of investing in IPOs. At the time, I was talking about China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), but what I said very well refers to any IPO.

One of the reasons it’s a fool’s game is because many early investors can’t sell all of their shares on the first day of trading, or the second or even the third day. That’s because their shares are usually what are called restricted stock units (RSUs) that limit when they can sell the stock. The vesting period for RSUs can range anywhere from three months to 12 months from the offering date. After that time period, they can begin selling their shares if they want to… and most want to.

As I mentioned in that article, institutional investors like to cash in their big profits at the little guy’s expense. It’s best to wait until the dust settles before making a decision as to whether you should invest in a new company.

That’s why investing in IPOs isn’t the mission of my premium newsletter, Top Stock Advisor. We’re looking for capital-efficient companies that will reward us over the long term, and it’ll usually take years before a recent IPO makes the list.

But of course, there are always exceptions…

