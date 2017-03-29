Time to Mine Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stock for Greenbacks

Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) the proverbial canary in the copper mine for market bulls? Let’s take a look at FCX stock both off and on the price chart, then offer a limited-risk options strategy based on the evidence presented.

If you’re of the mind that FCX has a more bearish narrative lays ahead for risk assets, Monday’s session may act as confirmation. Despite the broader averages recouping most of their early losses to close fractionally mixed, Freeport stock finished off -4.7%.

Further and as we’ll explore in a moment, FCX continues to paint a potentially ominous picture on its price chart. So, what’s behind the relative weakness? There are a couple items supporting the current bearish narrative for the influential commodity play.

Bears Raid FCX Stock

Company-specific, it has been all downhill for FCX stock since late January when Freeport missed profit views. The company has also been dealing with labor issues at one of its copper mines in Peru, as well as production problems in Indonesia tied to obtaining an export license renewal.

In recent weeks, FCX investors have also likely grown more wary that China is tapering its “growth at all costs” agenda. Not helping matters, over the weekend a Chinese Central Bank governor warned of reflation issues, prompting additional concern from market participants.

Lastly and closer to home, the once-strong drumbeat of “Make America Great Again” from the Donald Trump administration has been nearly silenced and helped, in part, to pressure FCX stock.

Following Friday’s “disaster”, i.e. the trumped-up American Health Care Act failing to pass in Congress, Wall Street is pondering whether it has overshot in its support that a promised pro-growth platform will come to fruition. With great walls and massive infrastructure spending “suddenly” at risk, Freeport-McMoRan has felt that impact as well.

It’s All Bull for Freeport McMoRan



On the flipside and for investors of a contrarian bent, FCX stock is shaping up as a logical choice. For one, there has obviously been lots of bad press and negativity surrounding Freeport that’s already built into the share price.

Investors might also want to consider a firming interest rate environment that’s long overdue following an unsustainable period of easy money. A policy shift just underway could provide support for commodity prices and Freeport’s bread and butter — copper.

Secondly, if Trump’s currently out-of-favor infrastructure campaign, estimated at $500 billion to $1 trillion, actually gets support from Congress (maybe because the AHCA was such an unpopular disaster), FCX stock should benefit handsomely.

Third, what if China, a country known for its deception and game strategy prowess, continues to hoard copper in the face of what it puts out for the mainstream media? Well, that would stand to be good news for Freeport shareholders if a price run in the metal occurred.

Lastly, there’s the FCX stock chart. Despite some classic flaws that might gnaw at some investors, it probably has the algorithms giggling in sound bites and should be of interest to contrarian-minded bulls.

Next Page