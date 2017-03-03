Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone Delay, Qualcomm Lawsuit and iOS Feature

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has a number of Friday Apple rumors that are making the rounds.

New iPhone’s Release Date: The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be released sometime later this year, but there’s a third, better device that will also come out in 2017. The 10th anniversary version of the phone is expected to be the most advanced smartphone so far from Apple, including redesigned fingerprint sensor, better “OLED” screen and other incredible features. However, there are now rumblings that the 10th anniversary iPhone will be released later than its intended fall date as the company is looking to ensure perfection.

Qualcomm Lawsuit: The tech company has faced some adversity in the form of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) as the communications company reportedly violating some of Apple’s patents and designs. Apple is now suing Qualcomm in a UK court following the allegations, but it is unclear why Apple believes that such a violation was made. Apple claims Qualcomm owes it $1 billion due to the patent breach.

iOS Feature: There’s a new iOS feature included in the latest iOS update that allows you to connect your phone to an Ethernet cable. You can do this with an adapter–once you do, a new setting option will appear, allowing you to connect to the Internet the old-school way.

AAPL stock surged 0.5% Friday.