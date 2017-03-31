Friday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

U.S. stock futures are headed lower this morning, as Wall Street prepares for the end of both March and the first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace for a roughly 5% gain for the quarter — its sixth consecutive positive quarter. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 10% on the quarter, with the S&P 500 Index adding about 5.8%.

However, this morning isn’t’ looking anywhere near as bright, with Dow futures off 0.06%, S&P 500 futures down 0.12% and Nasdaq-100 futures lower by 0.04%.

On the options front, things remained rather tame on Thursday, with about 13.7 million calls and 11.2 million puts crossing the tape. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio bounced back from Wednesday’s one-month low to finish at 0.58. The 10-day moving average, meanwhile, held at 0.64.

Driving Thursday’s options volume, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) is making a comeback as Trump trade fears wane and Merrill goes through restructuring. Elsewhere, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) was hammered following a poor fourth-quarter earnings showing, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) is back in the bulls crosshairs after ending a strike at its Peruvian mine and nearing an export deal with Indonesia.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Is the Trump trade in the banking sector back on? BAC stock traders seem to think so.

The shares rebounded more than 2% yesterday, with sentiment bolstered by positive restructuring at Merrill Lynch designed to streamline the unit’s integration with BofA. Traders are hopeful that, despite the failure to repeal Obamacare, Donald Trump’s agenda of lower taxes, less Wall Street regulation and economic stimulus remain achievable goals.

On that front, BAC stock options traders piled into the shares on Thursday, sending more than 1.02 million contracts across the tape. Calls made up roughly 75% of the day’s take. Looking at data from Trade-Alert.com, we find that Thursday’s biggest block trade was centered on the April $26 call, with a block of 28,700 contracts trading at the ask price of 3 cents, or $3 per contract. However, BAC stock would need to rally more than 9% for the April $26 call to trade in the money — that’s quite a bullish bet.

