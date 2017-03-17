Friday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

U.S. stock futures are slightly higher this morning, with the major market indexes on track for weekly gains. Wall Street is showing a bit of trepidation heading into this weekend’s Group of 20 meeting in Germany, especially with a delayed meeting between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Recent strength in the U.S. dollar and Trump’s “America First” protectionist policies are expected to be hotbed issues.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.09%, with S&P 500 futures lost 0.01% and Nasdaq-100 futures rising 0.12%.

On the options front, volume remained brisk on Thursday, with about 18.2 million calls and 13.4 million puts changing hands. Traders should expect volume to remain relatively high today due to the expiration of March contracts. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio plunged again, dropping to 0.57, though the 10-day moving average remained pinned at 0.64.

Turning to Thursday’s volume leaders, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) made waves in the options pits after announcing a new partnership with world’s largest auto supplier Bosch. Elsewhere, Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and oddly compared the stock to belief in Jesus. Finally, Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK ) saw impressive activity after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the biopharmaceutical firm.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Nvidia and Bosch could be ushering in the future of the self-driving car, Needham said yesterday. The duo announced a new partnership on Thursday that could integrate Bosch’s Driving Policy software and Nvidia’s next-generation Drive PX system. Needham reiterated its “buy” rating on NVDA stock with a $120 price target on the shares — about a 16.5% premium to yesterday’s close.

NVDA stock rose 1.23% following the research note, and is up more than 1% in premarket activity this morning. Options traders, however, appeared reserved on Nvidia, with calls and puts splitting the more than 206,000 contracts in total volume.

This trepidation is readily apparent in NVDA’s short-term options outlook. For instance, the April put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 0.93, with calls and puts in near parity. What’s more, peak April call OI of about 14,000 contracts lies at the in-the-money $100 strike, indicating a lack of confidence in a continued rally. Still, with NVDA holding north of support at $100, the shares could still find room to run over the short-term.

