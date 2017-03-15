GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock Is the Next Blockbuster — Time to Sell

It’s time to face the facts. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ) is this generation’s Blockbuster. Earlier this month, Xbox manufacturer Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced Game Pass, a Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX )-style monthly online video game rental service similar to Sony Corp (ADR)’s (NYSE: SNE ) Playstation Now.

While Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass by itself is not enough to tank GME stock and put GameStop out of business, it is the latest in a growing trend toward digital downloads and online offerings, and away from GameStop’s bread and butter of video game disks and physical media. Combine this with continued pricing competition from the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), and the future of GameStop’s bottom line is increasingly in jeopardy.

Essentially, GME stock is dying the death of a thousand cuts.



Click to Enlarge It’s a trend that you can see just by looking at price action for GameStop stock. GME has been in decline for the better part of the past three years. Since November 2013, the stock has shed more than 55%, with losses accelerating since October 2015 when digital downloads began to gain considerable traction with current-generation gamers.

While GME stock has found some price support in recent months due to projections of improving physical media sales following the successful launch of Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR)’s (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) Switch console, one system won’t be enough to same GameStop’s bottom line. And, if you’ve frequented a GameStop lately, you can see the company realizes this fact as well, with pop culture and video game wearables and collectables now lining many shelves in a move reminiscent of mall-based F.Y.E. stores.

Despite the declining stock price and threats to GameStop’s bottom line, Wall Street analysts have yet to catch on. According to Thomson/First Call, only four of the 13 brokerage firms following GME stock rate it below a “buy.” Among those four, there is only one “underperform” designation — and even that was a recent development.

But the time for more downgrades may be just around the corner for GME stock. GameStop will step into the earnings confessional on Thursday next week. The consensus is expecting a profit of $2.28 per share, down from earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue is seen slipping 11.7% to $3.11 billion.

In yet another sign of optimism from the brokerage community, EarningsWhispers.com reports a whisper number of $2.31 per share for GameStop’s fourth quarter. Failure to live up to these elevated expectations could prompt downgrades or price-target cuts that could send GME stock lower.

Looking at the rest of GameStop’s sentiment backdrop, it appears that the brokerage community is the last bastion of bullish sentiment. For instance, short sellers are loaded for bear … literally. Following a 2% increase during the most recent reporting period, the number of GameStop shares sold short now stands at roughly 24 million — representing 28% of the stock’s total float.

