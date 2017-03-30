3 Reasons I’m Still Avoiding General Electric Company (GE) Stock

As an investor, there are definitely things to like about General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ). For instance, the 3.2% GE dividend yield is both generous and reliable, the company is in the process of combining its petroleum operations with major oilfield services company Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE: BHI ), and it’s an increasingly diversified, multinational conglomerate. But none of that has made much of a difference for GE stock.

Source: Shutterstock

GE is down more than 5% year to date, and hasn’t budged in 18 months — it was trading at $29 in October 2015, same as it is now. There have been plenty of peaks and valleys along the way, though the stock has never risen higher than $32. And it’s trending in the wrong direction, having scarcely traded above its 50-day moving average since January.

Despite all the positives about the company I listed earlier, frankly, I don’t foresee a turnaround in General Electric stock anytime soon. Here are three reasons why:

1. GE Stock Lacks a Wow Factor

GE probably reached peak popularity on Wall Street around the turn of the century, when the stock price was roughly double what it is today.

While the company has continued to grow and diversify since, it has been surpassed by younger, more exciting opportunities like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). In many investors’ minds, General Electric is yesterday’s news — which is why institutional ownership has fallen from 71% to 56% since the beginning of 2016.

2. The Baker Hughes Acquisition Won’t Move the Needle Much

Let’s start with what exactly Baker Hughes gives GE. It specializes in products and services for hydraulic fracturing (a.k.a. “fracking”) and horizontal drilling for extracting oil and natural gas from shale rock. Before now, GE’s Oil & Gas division has specialized primarily in making oil drilling equipment. The combination of the two will allow GE to supply its own equipment to drill for oil and gas in places like the Bakken, and produce it.

Next Page