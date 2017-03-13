General Electric Company (GE) Stock Needs Immelt to Step Down

Whether you liked his management style or not, Jack Welch directed General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) well and delivered fantastic returns to GE stock holders. And when the torch was passed to his successor, Jeffery Immelt, he set a very high bar. Still, by all accounts, Immelt has done an excellent job of re-imagining the company and guiding it through some of its darkest days.

The problem is, Immelt hasn’t exactly done a great job at turning his vision for today’s General Electric into share price gains. GE stock has floundered since the recession and the start of his tenure.

This significant underperformance is finally starting to grate at several of GE’s largest shareholders, including Trian Partners’ Nelson Peltz. The drumbeat calling for Immelt’s departure is growing louder.

They might have a point. Removing Immelt from his seat could be the ultimate key to unlocking the potential in GE stock.

General Electric’s Chief Problem

On the surface, GE has a lot going for it. Its forays into the industrial internet of things (IoT) and automation software have the potential to change the game for manufacturers over the long haul. Meanwhile, its mega-buyout of oil & gas services giant Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE: BHI ) and Alstom’s power generation and electricity transmission businesses have made General Electric an energy sector leader.

Throw in GE Aviation and Healthcare, and the story sounds promising. But it hasn’t translated into significant gains.

Over the past 10 years, GE stock has been the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and has underperformed the S&P 500 by a mile. Shares are actually in the red, and it’s only thanks to the dividend that shares have pushed out a 26% total return. The S&P 500 has more than doubled once you include dividends.

The only common thread over the past decade has been Immelt.

You can make the argument that Welch possibly set up Immelt for failure in some regards. After all, GE Capital and its leveraged state and growing reliance on risky assets put the company in risk of failure during the crisis. Businesses like cable and network television didn’t really fit the industrial mold of General Electric.

However, Immelt took over long before the recession and has had a history of making big decisions at just the wrong time. GE went hard into oil and gas roughly near the top, then sold its appliance division at the bottom just as demand for washing machines/fridges was rising.

These sorts of missteps have plagued GE stock. General Electric has managed to miss analysts’ revenue estimates in 10 out of the past 13 quarters because of various “one-off issues.”

In the end, Immelt hasn’t been able to turn the massive GE ship on a right course fast enough. The proof is in the pudding.

Activists Are Circling GE Stock

Immelt’s lackluster performance is finally starting to get noticed. GE’s board gave Immelt a $21.3 million compensation package last year — sounds big, but it was down 35% from last year’s pay.

The board isn’t alone in its dissatisfaction.

