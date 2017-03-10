Why General Electric Company (GE) Stock Is STILL a Powerhouse

Investors should consider holding diversified companies as part of their investing strategy. These conglomerates operate in multinational jurisdictions, don’t rely on a single sector for revenue and in some cases, pay out a regular dividend.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ), whose shares are valued at just 15.7 times forward earnings, has a dividend yielding 3.2%.

Its long-term debt (of 1.39x equity) is more than manageable. If GE stock dips more, this is the stock to consider. In the third quarter, General Electric was third only to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) in buying back shares.

In Q3, the company bought back $3.7 billion. Apple repurchased $6 billion, while Microsoft bought back $4.4 billion. GE returned $30.5 billion to shareholders last year. This included a share buyback of $22 billion.

The company is not a favorite pick among the analysts, despite the respectable General Electric dividend. JPMorgan added GE stock as a top stock to avoid, citing sub-par core operating performance.

Investors need not pay any attention to analysts there. General Electric has strong leadership under CEO Jeffrey Immelt. It is embracing technology by focusing on the Internet of Things with its “smart machines” development.

Growth Potential of GE Stock

General Electric’s move to merge its oil and gas services business with Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE: BHI ) is a net positive.

The energy sector is uncertain and it faces slow growth. Despite the challenging oil and gas market ahead, GE stock still kept up with its pace of dividends and share buybacks. On its fourth-quarter conference call, General Electric said the sector is stabilizing:

“In oil and gas, the environment continues to be challenging and activity levels remain muted, external market indicators appear to be stabilizing with expected more balanced supply and demand fundamentals, partly influenced by the recent OPEC production agreement. U.S. onshore rig count grew 33% versus the third quarter, but was essentially flat versus the beginning of the year.”

Although orders fell 27% year-over-year, GE forecast no change in E&P spending. If the oil and gas market bottomed late last year, the company will start seeing orders growing at its Alstom unit.

Next Page