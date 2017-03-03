Should You Buy General Motors Company (GM) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) went public again in late 2010. Since then, it has been tough going for the U.S. automakers. An investment in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is down slightly over the past six years. GM stock has rallied, but only modestly. It’s up about 10.2% since the IPO. Regardless, both have trailed the market dramatically. The S&P 500 has roughly doubled within that timeframe.

There are several theories for why GM stock has struggled. Some investors still have it in the penalty box due to its previous bankruptcy. That probably isn’t fair. The stock looks extremely cheap now on an earnings basis, probably in part due to investor aversion.

However, there are real downsides to GM stock that should be considered as well.

GM Stock Cons

Financing Troubles Loom: The Wall Street Journal recently documented the fading state of the auto lending industry. The WSJ reported that, “In the first three quarters of 2016, the number of these new-car purchases with negative equity on previous loans reached a record 32% of all trade-ins, according to Edmunds data. That is up from 30% in the same period a year earlier and just 22% five years ago. The average amount of negative equity also reached a record, at $4,832.”

Given that a new car costs around $33,000, that’s a fairly substantial amount of negative equity, about 15% of the price of a new vehicle. Many new car buyers are funding that equity gap by borrowing more than 100% of the value of their subsequent vehicle purchase. This causes duration of car loans to extend even farther, it’s out to almost seven years now, and increases further the risk to financing arms of the auto companies.

Legacy Issues Remain: GM stock continues to struggle with several of the issues that led it to bankruptcy a decade ago. For one thing, its European operations continue to underperform. A sale of spin-off of parts of this division could be a positive catalyst for GM stock, however.

More daunting is General Motor’s ongoing underfunded pension problem. The company has about $20 billion in shortfall in its pension, with close to half that due to U.S. workers. This makes the company substantially less cheap than you’d think just looking at its valuation metrics. To fully close the underfunded pension problem, it would require GM to throw at least two years of earnings at the problem. Given its pension issue, General Motors retains a mediocre credit rating despite its strong profitability.

Cyclical Peak Approaching? The American consumer has been feeling a lot better lately. After years of a fairly tepid economic recovery, consumers have felt more confident lately. This has led to a boom in the housing and auto markets. Car sales finally hit a new annual high in 2015, breaking a record that had stood for 15 years. Auto sales were virtually unchanged in 2016, representing another huge year for the industry.

GM’s earnings, not surprisingly, have soared. The company earned $3.10 in 2012. This dropped to $2.71 in 2013 and further declined to just $1.75 in 2014. Then, as sales boomed in 2015, EPS boomed to over $6. GM repeated that huge figure in 2016. However, should the auto industry go back to 2012-2014 levels of sales, look for earnings to decelerate sharply, sending the price-to-earnings ratio back into the teens. And earnings could well go negative again in the event of a bigger bust. As noted, the financing arms of the auto companies are taking more and more risk as buyers’ credit qualities decline.

Next Page