GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Gutted? Time to Go Long!

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) is a camera company, yet Wall Street experts expected so much more out the GPRO story. They even once labeled it as “a YouTube killer.” I bet Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) management wasn’t too worried then. That exuberance marked the top for GoPro stock.

Now, GoPro stock gets a downgrade under $9 per share. I’m sure it’s no coincidence that this coincides with the IPO of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), which had a successful offering last week. Money is probably flocking out of GPRO and into SNAP stock, perhaps to recoup some losses there.

I think the two have little in common. GoPro stock is a play on a line of action cameras known for being rugged and for active outdoorsy people. We see videos of extreme base jumping pros to teens clearing a two-foot hedge in their front yard. So far, SNAP appears to capture more general scenarios.

The hate for GoPro stock should abate eventually. It still has cool products with very few high-profile direct competitors. I don’t have a lot of faith in management, but just like in the case of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), I think someone will eventually figure the stock out. But for this morning, GPRO stock is down 7.8% on a downgrade from Goldman Sachs.



Click to Enlarge Based on that logic, I want to risk a little on a speculative trade going long GPRO stock. I could risk $8 to buy the stock, but instead I will use the options markets to risk even less. My thesis relies on GoPro stock eventually becoming attractive to old fans who revalue their re-entry levels.

I do have to note that GPRO is in danger of inviting more technical sellers if it loses these lows. So I will snipe out the entry, perhaps in two tranches.

