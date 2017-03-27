$4 Million Gold Coin Stolen From Berlin Museum

A large gold coin has been stolen from a museum in Berlin, Germany.

Source: Shutterstock

The gold coin was stolen from the Bode Museum. Thieves broke into the museum early on Monday morning an took off with the coin. The coin has a face value of $1 million. However, the gold that makes up the giant coin is actually worth about $4.5 million.

The gold coin stolen from the German museum is huge. It has a diameter of 53 centimeters and is 3 centimeters thick. The front of the coin features an image of Queen Elizabeth II and the back has maples leaves on it.

The stolen gold coin weighs a total of 221 pounds. It is also in the Guinness Book of World Record for its purity. The purity of the gold that makes up the coin is 999.99/1000, reports the Associated Press.

The thieves managed to steal the gold coin from a cabinet with bullet-proof glass. They also didn’t set off the alarm system while doing this. Police are unwilling to talk about the details of how this was done. The cabinet that the coin was in contained many other objects, but only it was taken.

“Based on the information we have so far we believe that the thief, maybe thieves, broke open a window in the back of the museum next to the railway tracks,” Winfrid Wenzel, a police spokesman, told BBC News. “They then managed to enter the building and went to the coin exhibition.”