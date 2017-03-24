Good Friday 2017: Is the Stock Market Open?

Good Friday 2017 is on the horizon and many are wondering what the day will bring with it.

More importantly, not everyone uses the religious holiday to take time off with family and friends either due to a lack of interest or a different faith. Many of these people are considering doing some trading on the day, but will the stock market be open on April 14?

The name Good Friday refers to the Friday before Easter, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in exchange for the salvation of humanity. It is a day of penance and fasting, which many choose to use as time with the family.

Some of the Christian faith go to mass, while all recall the blessings they have in their lives and the life that Christ sacrificed in order to push us along. Meanwhile, Easter follows this holiday and it reminds us of the resurrection of Jesus that cleansed us.

Despite the fact that this country is not supposed to mix state with church, Good Friday is still a federal holiday in which most businesses close down. This move also requires all major stock markets to shut down for a day, including NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange.

Will you be spending time with your family on Good Friday 2017, or will you be looking at new investments to consider?