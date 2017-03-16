Google to Flag Offensive Content in Search

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) will begin flagging offensive content on Google Search.

The company is looking to limit the amount of offensive and upsetting content that shows up when you use its search engine in order to make it more user friendly. Alphabet has hired 10,000 independent contractors who help accrue information that determines whether or not certain information that pops up on a search is offensive.

They are quality raters who do extensive research on how certain words create inflammatory results on Google Search, and they are working under guidelines provided by the company. This data is then used to develop an algorithm that helps reduce the offensive content that is unveiled through searches.

The content that will be reduced from its searches includes hate or violence against a certain creed, racial slurs, offensive terms, violence, animal cruelty, child abuse, human trafficking and others.

Fake news will also be targeted as part of this initiative as Google is looking to ensure that extremely biased and false data is not passed off as news that the company reveals in its searches.

Google is essentially cleaning up its search engine at a time when many are feeding off the fake news that certain publications release to deceive.

GOOG stock rose 0.2% Thursday, while GOOGL shares also surged 0.2%.