Google Maps Adds Real-Time Location Sharing: 7 Things to Know

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is launching a new Google Maps feature.

The functionality allows you to share your location with anyone you want. Here are seven things you should know about it:

You can share where you are in real time with any friends, co-workers and family you want.

The feature is available for both iOS and Android owners, and it will be available soon in markets around the world.

In order to access it, you must open Google Maps and slide out the side menu or tap the blue dot marking that shows where you are. Then, you click on “share location.” This move will allow you to share your location with anyone.

You then choose who you want to share your location with and for how long–length varies from 15 minutes to three days.

It also has a setting that allows you to shut down your location whenever you choose to do it manually, plus you can shut it off before the scheduled time if you wish to do so.

Google Maps will send you email reminders that will notify you of the fact that your location is being shared, in case you forget.

The person who looks at your location can check it out on their mobile or desktop.

GOOG stock is up 0.2% and GOOGL stock is up 0.2%.