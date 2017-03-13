Google Uptime: 8 Things to Know About the New Video Sharing App

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has launched Google Uptime, a video-sharing app.

Source: Google

Social media continues to evolve with this tech giant’s latest creation, which may reduce the amount of time you spend around actual people even more. Here are eight things to know about it:

Google Uptime allows you to share a video with your friend in real time.

Your avatars will move through the frame of the video to show your progress.

You have to sign in to your Google account and connect with your friends in order to activate it.

Written comments and reactions in the form of emojis can be added as you progress.

It is unclear how many people can use Google Uptime at once as part of the same video-sharing circle, but one screenshot showed 23 people engaged in digital interaction while watching a video.

The design is quite whimsical in order to give it a light appearance that may attract younger generations, much like Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP

The app is currently only available for iPhones as an iOS version is out, and perhaps an Android version will be available in the near future.

While the app is only for watching shorter videos, it is not out of the question that it will eventually be used to enjoy full-length films from a distance with a friend, family member or significant other.

GOOG stock and GOOGL shares are up 0.4% apiece Monday.