Guess?, Inc. (GES) Stock Plunges on Weak Q4 Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES ) stock was down on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Guess?, Inc. reported earnings per share of 41 cents during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. This is down from its earnings per share of 57 cents from the same time last year. It also failed to reach Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 44 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Guess?, Inc. in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was $679.27 million. This is an increase over the revenue of $658.25 million that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016. However, it didn’t managed to beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $689.00 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of the year.

Guess?, Inc. has also announced its quarterly cash dividend for shareholders. The apparel retailer will be paying a dividend of 22.5 cents per share to investors on April 13, 2017. Stockholders must be on record as of March 29, 2017 to receive the dividend.

Guess?, Inc. stock also wasn’t helped by the poor outlook the company has for its fiscal first quarter of 2018. The company is expecting losses per share to range from 33 cents to 30 cents for the quarter. Wall Street is expecting the company to report losses per share of 16 cents during this time.

Guess?, Inc. also says that it is expecting revenue for its fiscal first quarter of 2018 to range from a decline of 0.5% to an increase of 1.5%. The company notes that it expects currency headwinds to hurt its revenue for the quarter. It is also expecting operating margin to be between minus 7% and minus 6% for the quarter.

GES stock was down 11% as of noon Thursday.