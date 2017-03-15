8 Happy St. Patrick’s Day Images for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

There are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day images on the web that show the merry times that are upon us this coming Friday.

As beautiful as these photos can be, there is nothing that can quite compare to going out and experiencing the green, Irish holiday for a bit. The day is known for a lot of things, but many use it as an excuse to drink a lot, which isn’t far off from the reality of it.

However, the day truly revolves around the celebration of St. Patrick, who was a missionary and bishop in Ireland in the fifth century. He was made a slave by Irish pirates, who took him to Ireland and made him into a slave before he escaped.

Later in life, he returned to Ireland as a bishop and eventually became known as the patron saint of the land. The rest is history as we now throw huge parties and go bar crawling in honor of his great service to the green nation.

