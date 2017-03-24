Gummy Bear Maker Haribo to Open First U.S. Factory

Haribo, the German-based maker of Gummy Bears, is planning to open its first factory in the United States.

The new Haribo factory will be built in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. The current plans have it being completed in 2020. The factory will cost $242 million to make and is expected to bring a minimum of 400 jobs to the area.

Rick LaBerge, Executive Vice President and COO for Hairbo’s American business, notes that it took some time to find a location for the factory. He says that the company has been looking for several years for a place to set up its first factory in the United States.

“On behalf of the state, I want to thank HARIBO for its decision to establish its North American manufacturing operations in Kenosha County, and I applaud the company for its commitment to Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

Walker says that the state is still negotiating with Haribo concerning an incentive package for building the factory in the state. He notes that the state won’t be able to reveal details about tax incentives until the negotiations are complete.

Haribo is also still negotiating with Pleasant Prairie to buy the land for it new factory. The location will be 100 acres in size and will be part of a larger site that will become the Prairie Highlands business park. This park will be 438 acres and is being bought by the city for $37.5 million, reports Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.