Here’s Why Lululemon Athletica Inc. Stock (LULU) Could Drop 20%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) is expected to report earnings on Wednesday after the market closes.

The activewear company beat its earnings estimates last quarter (Q3) and shareholders enjoyed a quick 10% price increase.

However, shares have been trending lower since the beginning of 2017 as headwinds appear to be growing stronger.

While the stock trades lower, Lululemon still appears to be approximately 20% overvalued when applying Wall Street estimates to ten separate finbox.io cash flow analyses.

Lululemon – Analysts Turn Bearish

On March 9th, Canaccord Genuity warned investors that the company’s apparel strategy could become less effective citing new consumer preferences in denim. The investment bank conducted a survey which found that 18% of respondents expected to buy fewer pairs of Lululemon pants this year. They also dropped there price target to $45 per share.

More recently, Macquarie’s Laurent Vasilescu highlighted 10 reasons investors should worry about Lululemon ahead of earnings. One interesting point that Vasilescu noted was saturation.

Christine Day was Lululemon’s CEO from 2008-2013 and under her management, the company often claimed that the total addressable market (TAM) in North America was 300-350 stores.

As of last October, there were 287 stores in the North American region. Hence, the company may be reaching saturation.

Another interesting point Vasilescu highlighted was the elevated level of inventories on the company’s balance sheet. Inventories make up the most significant portion of Lululemon’s net working capital (NWC). With the growth of the Company’s inventory levels, NWC has steadily increased over the last eleven quarters as shown below.

In two years, the company’s NWC has more than doubled ($330mm in Oct ’16 vs $163mm in Oct ’14).

The increase in inventories and NWC implies that it is simply taking longer for Lululemon to sell its apparel – not a great sign.

