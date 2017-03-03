Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles >

HHGregg Closing 88 Stores Nationwide: See the List

The stores that are closing have been underperforming

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

HHGregg Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGGG) is downsizing due to the fact that a number of company stores have been struggling lately.

HHGreggThe company announced that it is closing down 88 stores around the U.S. that have been underperforming. HHGregg is facing rumors of bankruptcy due to these struggles.

Here’s the location of the stores that are closing down:

Alabama

Mobile
Trussville

Delaware

Dover
Newark
Wilmington

Florida

Aventura
Boca Raton
Florida Mall, Orlando
Ft. Lauderdale
Gainesville
Hialeah
Homestead
Kendall, Miami
Pembroke Pines
Pensacola
Pinecrest
Sawgrass/ Plantation
​Treasure Coast Mall/ Jensen Beach
Wellington
West Palm Beach

Georgia

Buckhead/ Atlanta
Stonecrest/ Lithonia
Gwinnett/ Duluth
Southlake/ Morrow

Illinois

Arlington Heights
Bloomingdale
Champaign
Niles
Schaumburg
Springfield

Louisiana

Kenner Westgate/ Metairie
Mall of Louisiana/ Baton Rouge
Westbank/ Harvey

Maryland

Annapolis
Bel Air
Catonsville
Frederick
Glen Burnie
Hagerstown
Hanover
Largo
Rockville
Towson
​Waldorf

Missouri

Chesterfield

New Jersey

Deptford, Woodbury
Mays Landing
Moorestown

North Carolina

Asheville
Cary
Durham
Mooresville

Ohio

Fairlawn/ Akron
Mansfield
Newark/ Heath
Tri-County/ Springdale

Pennsylvania

Dickson City
Downingtown
Erie
King of Prussia/ Berwyn
Lancaster
Langhorne
Lower Paxon/ Harrisburg
Mechanicsburg
Montgomeryville/ North Wales
North Hills/ Pittsburgh
Whitehall
Whitman Square/ Philadelphia
Wilkes-Barre
Wyomissing
York

Tennessee

Mt. Juliet

Virginia

Chesapeake
Chesterfield/ Midlothian
Bailey’s Crossroads/ Falls Church
Fairfax
Roanoke
Newport News
Short Pump/ Henrico
Springfield
Sterling
Virginia Beach
Winchester
Woodbridge
Fredericksburg
Manassas
​Colonial Heights

West Virginia

Parkersburg/ Vienna

