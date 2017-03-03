HHGregg Closing 88 Stores Nationwide: See the List

HHGregg Inc. (OTCMKTS: HGGG ) is downsizing due to the fact that a number of company stores have been struggling lately.

The company announced that it is closing down 88 stores around the U.S. that have been underperforming. HHGregg is facing rumors of bankruptcy due to these struggles.

Here’s the location of the stores that are closing down:

Alabama

Mobile

Trussville

Delaware

Dover

Newark

Wilmington

Florida

Aventura

Boca Raton

Florida Mall, Orlando

Ft. Lauderdale

Gainesville

Hialeah

Homestead

Kendall, Miami

Pembroke Pines

Pensacola

Pinecrest

Sawgrass/ Plantation

​Treasure Coast Mall/ Jensen Beach

Wellington

West Palm Beach

Georgia

Buckhead/ Atlanta

Stonecrest/ Lithonia

Gwinnett/ Duluth

Southlake/ Morrow

Illinois

Arlington Heights

Bloomingdale

Champaign

Niles

Schaumburg

Springfield

Louisiana

Kenner Westgate/ Metairie

Mall of Louisiana/ Baton Rouge

Westbank/ Harvey

Maryland

Annapolis

Bel Air

Catonsville

Frederick

Glen Burnie

Hagerstown

Hanover

Largo

Rockville

Towson

​Waldorf

Missouri

Chesterfield

New Jersey

Deptford, Woodbury

Mays Landing

Moorestown

North Carolina

Asheville

Cary

Durham

Mooresville

Ohio

Fairlawn/ Akron

Mansfield

Newark/ Heath

Tri-County/ Springdale

Pennsylvania

Dickson City

Downingtown

Erie

King of Prussia/ Berwyn

Lancaster

Langhorne

Lower Paxon/ Harrisburg

Mechanicsburg

Montgomeryville/ North Wales

North Hills/ Pittsburgh

Whitehall

Whitman Square/ Philadelphia

Wilkes-Barre

Wyomissing

York

Tennessee

Mt. Juliet

Virginia

Chesapeake

Chesterfield/ Midlothian

Bailey’s Crossroads/ Falls Church

Fairfax

Roanoke

Newport News

Short Pump/ Henrico

Springfield

Sterling

Virginia Beach

Winchester

Woodbridge

Fredericksburg

Manassas

​Colonial Heights

West Virginia

Parkersburg/ Vienna