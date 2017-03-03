HHGregg Closing 88 Stores Nationwide: See the List

HHGregg Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGGG) is downsizing due to the fact that a number of company stores have been struggling lately.
The company announced that it is closing down 88 stores around the U.S. that have been underperforming. HHGregg is facing rumors of bankruptcy due to these struggles.
Here’s the location of the stores that are closing down:
Alabama
Mobile
Trussville
Delaware
Dover
Newark
Wilmington
Florida
Aventura
Boca Raton
Florida Mall, Orlando
Ft. Lauderdale
Gainesville
Hialeah
Homestead
Kendall, Miami
Pembroke Pines
Pensacola
Pinecrest
Sawgrass/ Plantation
Treasure Coast Mall/ Jensen Beach
Wellington
West Palm Beach
Georgia
Buckhead/ Atlanta
Stonecrest/ Lithonia
Gwinnett/ Duluth
Southlake/ Morrow
Illinois
Arlington Heights
Bloomingdale
Champaign
Niles
Schaumburg
Springfield
Louisiana
Kenner Westgate/ Metairie
Mall of Louisiana/ Baton Rouge
Westbank/ Harvey
Maryland
Annapolis
Bel Air
Catonsville
Frederick
Glen Burnie
Hagerstown
Hanover
Largo
Rockville
Towson
Waldorf
Missouri
Chesterfield
New Jersey
Deptford, Woodbury
Mays Landing
Moorestown
North Carolina
Asheville
Cary
Durham
Mooresville
Ohio
Fairlawn/ Akron
Mansfield
Newark/ Heath
Tri-County/ Springdale
Pennsylvania
Dickson City
Downingtown
Erie
King of Prussia/ Berwyn
Lancaster
Langhorne
Lower Paxon/ Harrisburg
Mechanicsburg
Montgomeryville/ North Wales
North Hills/ Pittsburgh
Whitehall
Whitman Square/ Philadelphia
Wilkes-Barre
Wyomissing
York
Tennessee
Mt. Juliet
Virginia
Chesapeake
Chesterfield/ Midlothian
Bailey’s Crossroads/ Falls Church
Fairfax
Roanoke
Newport News
Short Pump/ Henrico
Springfield
Sterling
Virginia Beach
Winchester
Woodbridge
Fredericksburg
Manassas
Colonial Heights
West Virginia
Parkersburg/ Vienna