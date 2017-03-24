3 High-Yield REITs Offering 7% or More

Real estate investment trusts aren’t the sexiest investment in the market, but REITs can be solid, consistent stocks that also pay a high yield. Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to investing, and well-managed REITs take exactly that approach.

The basic concept of REITs is essentially the same regardless of the type. A REIT draws down relatively cheap fixed- and/or floating-rate debt, build or buys real estate and/or buildings, and gets cash flows from that property by leasing it out in some form. It could be to a business tenant, or to nightly tenants if it’s a hotel.

The debt is serviced with the cash flow, and debt may get paid down, as well. After expenses are deducted, including taxes, 90% of the remaining earnings are distributed to shareholders. The more efficient the company cash flows, the higher the yield.

Here are three REITs that yield more than 7%.

Next Page