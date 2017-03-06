3 High-Yield Stocks of 14%-Plus: Are They Safe?

Every now and then, I like to scan the absolute highest of the high-yield stocks to see if there is some undiscovered story hidden away. Most investors know, at this point, that high-yield stocks can be great things. However, a yield that is too high should raise suspicion.

Source: Shutterstock

The danger of a high yield that is, in fact, too high is that it may suggest the stock price has fallen dangerously low for a reason. Super-high-yield stocks whose prices have fallen precipitously because of some major problem within the company may herald that the yield is going to be cut back. The company may have liquidity problems.

But I look for these super-high-yield stocks to see if perhaps there is a value play in the mix — if the market has unfairly punished a stock or doesn’t see something I do.

So here’s a look at the three stocks with the highest dividend yield to see if they are safe to invest in. Note that I exclude royalty trusts and shipping companies as these have special circumstances as securities.

Next Page