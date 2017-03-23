Should You Buy Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Retailers have had a very bad year. From big-box stores such as Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) to the specialty mall players, just about every brick-and-mortar player has taken a hit. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) continues to cast a wide shadow over most retailers.

But one company has avoided the negativity. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) hasn’t fallen victim to its sector. On the contrary, in fact, Home Depot stock just hit new all-time highs, and has doubled over the past three years. Can the run continue, or is now a good time to book profits on HD stock?

Home Depot Stock Cons

Lowe’s Is Cheaper: Home Depot has a lot going for it, but you have to pay up to buy its stock. Let’s compare it with Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ).

Yes, they both trade at the same trailing price-to-earnings ratio today. However, Lowe’s is at a forward PE of 16, compared to 18 for Home Depot stock. That’s a meaningful difference. On a price/sales ratio, Home Depot comes in at an elevated 1.9x, compared to a normal-for-retail 1.1x at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s lower profit margins justify some, but certainly not all, of the gap. Home Depot also has minimal tangible value, trading at a 41x price/book ratio, compared with 12x for Lowe’s.

Stock Up Sharply: Since November, Home Depot stock has rallied more than 20%. Over the past four years, it has doubled. If you’re a momentum trader, those figures may excite you.

But if you’re looking for value in your purchases, there is a good chance you are late to the party. Even great companies’ stocks don’t go up in a straight line. After such a huge run in HD stock, it would be normal for shares to take a breather or even decline in spite of strong fundamentals. The broader market has also rallied almost without pause. This far into a huge run, be prepared for volatility.

Federal Reserve May Hurt Housing: The United States’ housing market is currently on fire. 2016 delivered the strongest full-year sales results since the crisis. I discuss this further in the Pros, it’s currently a big plus for the stock. But Janet Yellen may slam the brakes on the housing market.

The Fed raised rates this past week, and suggested that we should expect two more hikes in 2017. If these occur, it would likely lead to a substantial rise in longer-term interest rates. This would push up mortgage yields, making homes less affordable for buyers. Given the generally sluggish rate of wage growth, and millennials’ economic struggles, the last thing the housing market needs are rapidly rising rates. One or two hikes wouldn’t reverse the current upswing in housing. But if the Fed is intent on getting back to normal interest rates by 2019, as they suggested in their latest meeting, it would provoke a major slowdown in housing activity.

Next Page