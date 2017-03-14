Why Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) Stock Will Keep on Shining in 2017

On Tuesday, Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK ) holds what might be considered its first ‘real’ earnings release. The company did release third-quarter results back in November, but in a quiet press release, with no conference call. On Tuesday, however, investors will get the first clean look at the new Hostess Brands, complete with post-earnings commentary. And that should be a good thing for TWNK stock.

To be sure, shares have gone on a torrid run, after the merger with Gores Holdings. But there should be more upside.

TWNK stock’s valuation is higher than it was a couple of months ago, but it still trades at a discount to its snack food peers. Furthermore, Hostess Brands’ growth figures in Q3 were very impressive, and there’s little reason to see a deceleration, at least not yet.

It’s true that TWNK went bankrupt twice in the last twelve years. But this is a different Hostess Brands, and a different TWNK stock. The more investors that hear the Hostess Brands earnings story, the better TWNK stock will perform.

A Lot of Optimism Toward TWNK Stock

Hostess stock has gone pretty much straight up before and after its merger with Gores Holdings. In fact, TWNK is up nearly 23% in 2017 alone, and it has almost doubled since July.

Even in a bull market, that’s a huge amount of appreciation. But there’s a major reason the performance has been rather impressive. In Q3, for instance, Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% year-over-year, on an impressive 24% increase in revenue. Deep Fried Twinkies — sold only at Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) — have been a huge hit and Twinkies ice cream — a partnership with Nestle SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NSRGY ) — could drive upside to 2017 results.

Purely from a near-term trading perspective, it’s difficult to see TWNK stock getting tripped up by the Q4 results. Performance has been good for several quarters, and seems unlikely to reverse. Expectations likely aren’t that high, particularly with a dearth of Wall Street sell-side coverage. In fact, there’s a decent level of short interest in the stock — about 6.5% — that could provide a bit of a “short squeeze” if investors like the report.

So while there is a long-term argument that Hostess Brands stock will be pressured, the Q4 report hardly seems like a downside catalyst.

Hostess Brands: Cheaper and Growing Faster Than Its Peers

The two knee-jerk reactions toward TWNK stock from a bearish standpoint are rather simple to understand. First, the company has gone bankrupt twice in twelve years. Secondly, Twinkies, Ho Ho’s and other “junk food” hardly seem like a growth market in an environment where consumers are paying closer attention to what they (and their children) eat.

As far as the first argument goes, Hostess stock has gone to zero — twice. But the third time may be the charm. The company has completely changed its cost structure, most notably by exiting union contracts through the bankruptcy process.

Not only has the cost structure changed, but it’s one of the best in the food business. TWNK’s EBITDA margins of ~29% over the last four quarters are well above majors like Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY ) and Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ ). In fact, they are nearly twice those of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ: JJSF ).

