3 Hotel Stocks That Will Get a Donald Trump Bump

Given the status of President Donald Trump as a hotel owner, it may not be surprising that his economic policies will provide a windfall for hotel stocks. By significantly lowering the tax burden on wealthy individuals and corporations, the president will greatly increase the disposable income of both groups.

Furthermore, the stock market is responding very favorably to his policies, and wealthy Americans benefit a great deal financially from stock market rallies. As the income of wealthy individuals and corporations increases due to the policies of Donald Trump, their demand for hotel rooms will naturally rise, and hotel stocks will rally.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure plan advanced by Donald Trump, along with his efforts to bring factories back to the U.S., will create more working-class and middle-class jobs, increasing demand for lower-tier hotels. And his administration could also create special tax breaks for hotels and ease their regulatory burden, further inflating hotels’ profits and providing another catalyst for hotel stocks.

And yet, despite this situation, hotel stocks haven’t risen as much as many other equities that look poised to benefit from Trump’s policies. As a result, investors have a great opportunity to buy hotel stocks before they begin to really take off.

Of course, to maximize their benefit from the upcoming Donald Trump hotel rally, investors should choose the stocks of hotel owners that obtain most of their revenue from the U.S. The following hotel stocks fit the bill: La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ ), Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY ) and Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN ).

The tax plans proposed by Donald Trump would give the wealthiest 1% of Americans tax breaks averaging about $215,000, the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center found, according to NBC. Moreover, Trump has pledged to slash the corporate tax rate to just 15% from the current 35% level. Those initiatives, if enacted, would put much more money in the pockets of rich Americans and corporations, respectively.

Donald Trump is also looking to implement a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that “could create more than 11 million jobs,” Georgetown estimated, according to Bloomberg. “More than half those jobs would go to workers with a high school education or less,” the news service quoted Georgetown as saying.

Finally, Donald Trump and/or his allies in Congress can ease some of the federal regulations that have been imposed on hotels and implement special tax breaks for hotels. Such steps would raise hotels’ profits and boost hotel stocks.

Here is some information about three of the hotel stocks that should get a Donald Trump bump over the next year.

