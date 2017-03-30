How The Company That Spurned Trump’s Wall Will Still Profit (CX)

Last month, Reuters uncovered an internal report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimating the cost of a border wall with Mexico at $21.6 billion. The report projected a timeframe of nearly four years for construction.

Whatever your view on the wall may be, that is a huge project.

It amounts to more than a full year of sales at Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR ), the world’s largest engineering firm by revenue, or 5.6 times annual revenue at leading industrial materials firm Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) .

Can companies afford to pass up the opportunity to bid on such a project? One company did just that, publicly refusing to participate. It’s one of the largest cement producers in North America and could have made billions on materials sales.

But this company may still win out and, even better, shares are attractively-priced for strong 2017 fundamentals.

The Surprising Winner In The Border Wall Construction

It wasn’t a complete surprise when $12 billion Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX ) didn’t show up on the list of initial bidders for the border wall project issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Mexican industrial company has a huge footprint in the United States, with cement plants from California to Florida and the capacity to service approximately 13% of the nation’s cement demand.

Together, Cemex and the next three largest producers control more than 40% of the U.S. market.

But the political cost of participating in the border wall is just too great. Mexico’s government warned domestic firms late March that, “it would undoubtedly be in your interest to not participate in the construction.” Even some U.S. local governments, notably the State of California, have warned companies against becoming involved.

That doesn’t mean Cemex can’t profit indirectly from what could be the Western Hemisphere’s version of the Great Wall of China.

Besides the border wall, President Trump’s promise to initiate over $1 trillion in infrastructure projects could mean a boom in cement demand.

The United States is the largest market for Cemex, accounting for 27% of sales last year. The company expects strong demand growth of between 4% and 6% in the U.S. market through 2019, up from just 2% growth over 2016. Demand weakness has also weighed on prices, with U.S. prices for domestic gray cement up just 4% last year and down 2% globally. An increase in demand could help drive pricing and create a surge in revenue.

Cemex isn’t the only player to refuse bidding on the wall, but strong industry fundamentals and an improving balance sheet lead me to believe the company’s shares may be a standout in 2017 for more reasons…

Next Page