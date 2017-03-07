How To Beat Warren Buffett At His Own Game

Last week, I wrote about Buffett’s bet with the hedge fund industry (for more on that, go here). I also advised readers to check out Buffett’s letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A , BRK.B ) shareholders, which was released last weekend.

I hope you took the time to follow my advice. Despite amassing a $76 billion fortune, Buffett remains as folksy and accessible as ever. He’s not perfect — but then again, he’s also rarely wrong.

A few years ago, the Wall Street Journal reported that Buffett made an absolutely stunning $10 billion on investments he made at the height of the financial crisis. True to form, Buffett sheepishly commented that any average investor could have done just as well. In fact, more recently, he has stated that it should be possible for any individual investor to beat his performance at Berkshire Hathaway going forward.

Does this mean Buffett has lost a step? Hardly. It’s simply a matter of the law of large numbers coming into effect.

To earn that $10 billion, Buffett had to invest $26 billion. That put his return at about 38%, or 6.7% a year over five years.

Now let’s put that into context. Buffett made his first investment in April 2008 and his last a year later. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY ) was trading as high as $140.59 in April 2008. Assuming an investor bought at the high that month and did nothing else, his 20.3% gain would be slightly less than Buffett’s. But remember Buffett added to his investments throughout the financial crisis.

If you had invested in SPY throughout the year, according to our number crunching, you would have likely beaten Buffett. In fact, the number we came up with (remember, this all depends on timing) was a 74% return, or 11.7% a year.

Of course, Buffett’s timing was excellent with these investments. But his disadvantage is clear: Buffett can only invest in large companies because he has to make large investments in order to move the needle on his portfolio. Otherwise, it would simply have no effect on his returns.

He is also no longer able to respond quickly to the market. If the market or a specific stock tanks, then it’s that much harder for Buffett to dump his position and avoid losses (or, conversely, get in at the right time at the bottom). So creating outsized returns is harder now than ever before.

You and I are not burdened by this (though one can dream, right?). But the bottom line is this: If you could have beat Buffett’s returns over that five year period, then you should be able to beat him over the next five years. That should be comforting when you really think about it.

Why Buffett Isn’t A ‘Cigar Butt’ Investor Anymore

One important thing to keep in mind when studying Warren Buffett is understanding that he would not be where he is today without Charlie Munger, his business partner.

Munger may not be as famous as Buffett, but he has been instrumental in not only Berkshire Hathaway’s success — but also Buffett’s evolution as an investor.

Warren Buffett came up as a disciple of Ben Graham, the father of “value investing”. This can be basically defined as buying stocks trading for dirt-cheap valuations. And it was this approach that led Buffett’s investment partnership to acquire Berkshire Hathaway in 1965.

Back then, Berkshire was a failing textile manufacturer. The stock was selling for around $7.50 per share, a major discount from the per-share working capital of $10.25 and book value of $20.20. Buffett also noticed that the company was using the proceeds from closing down some of its plants to repurchase shares.

So Buffett quietly began purchasing shares until Berkshire’s then-CEO issued a tender offer to buy back shares for $11.375. This would have given Buffett a weighted return of about 40% in less than two years.

Instead, Buffett decided to purchase more shares, increasing his stake from 7% of the company to 40%. This was classic value investing in action, but Buffett has since said it was one of the “dumbest” investing moves he ever made.

Let that sink in for a second. Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway was a dumb investment.

