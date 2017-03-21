How to Play the FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Turnaround

Cybersecurity play FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has done little to protect a bear virus of sorts from taking over FEYE stock the past couple years. But if you have a stomach for volatility and can allocate some capital to a riskier name, an intermediate-term, out-of-the-money bull call spread in FEYE stock is worth considering. Let me explain.

Monday was a nice session for FEYE stock. Shares gained nearly 8.5% on the back of an upgrade by Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit. The firm issued an upwardly revised “buy” recommendation from “neutral” and price target lift from $13.50 to $18.

Behind the bullish upgrade, Merrill sees “significant upside potential” based on valuation and overly-bearish expectations after multiple failed buyout rumors. Moreover, new product solutions and changes to FireEye’s sales leadership should act as drivers for significant upside in FEYE stock over the next two years according to analysts at the firm.

Now for the bad news, FireEye loses money and has remained a money loser as both a business entity and in creating shareholder value during FEYE stock’s three plus years as a public company. But as trends are known to end, could 2017 finally be a turning point for FireEye, both off and on the price chart?

FEYE Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at the weekly view of FEYE stock and there’s not much to say, except maybe to ask if anyone has seen a bull market lately?

A bit more seriously, despite a couple periods of very robust gains, long-term holders of FireEye are deep underwater. Shares of FEYE are just off all-time-lows and 88% below a high of $97.35 set three years ago shortly after its initial public offering.

Optimistically, trends do change. Less so, not all trends change, as companies like FireEye Inc do, on occasion, fail entirely.

To embrace the potential for a turnaround in FireEye, the preference would be for shares to not forge a new low. At the end of the day, week, month and year, that’s not mandatory price action, either.

Without exception though, any potential trend change will require FEYE stock to eventually rally with staying power.

