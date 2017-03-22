How to Trade Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock After Earnings

Nasdaq constituent and semiconductor memory specialist Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reports earnings Thursday night, and investors are sure to have their eyes on trends for Micron’s DRAM and NAND chips.

Let’s take a look at recent announcements for MU stock, the price chart of Micron and what, if anything, the options market is suggesting for bulls, bears and less-directionally motivated traders.

MU Stock Earnings Picture

Ahead of MU’s Q2 earnings release analysts are forecasting profits of 80 cents per share. Range estimates are from 62 cents to 89 cents.

Street expectations imply a huge turnaround for MU from the year-ago period when the memory specialist lost 5 cents. However the reversal is part and parcel for a cyclical industry and Micron, which is seeing a nice upswing in business due to its in-demand mix of DRAM, NAND and flash memory.

By the same token, revenues are expected grow by 59% to $4.6 billion compared to 2015’s same quarter sales of $2.7 billion. Sequentially, MU is forecast to show an increase of 15% from Q1’s sales of $4.0 billion.

Analyst Community

By and large the Wall Street community is bullish on MU stock. One survey of 24 analysts shows a median price target of $31 a share, range high of $45 and low of $25 which sits just 2% below Micron’s current price of $25.52.

Spied recommendations on Micron shares reveal a similar type of optimism. Currently 23 analysts maintain buy ratings. Two analysts have an outperform rating on MU and 4 have issued hold recommendations on Micron. At the same time, MU doesn’t have a single underperform or sell rating.

And in a class all by himself, CNBC’s James Cramer rated MU stock as “a tiger that needs to be ridden” back in January, supported by his belief Micron is just now entering a cyclical bull market.

MU Stock Short-Term Trading Record

MU stock has established a solid pattern of beating Street profit views in topping estimates in five of its last six quarters and the lone outlier, matching analyst views. Investor reaction responsible for the bottom line on the MU stock chart has proven a good deal more mixed and volatile.

Working backward, shares of Micron have moved 12.68%, -9.16%, -0.10%, -2.12%, 7.72% and -18.15% on a close-to-close basis.

The net reaction has produced an average loss of -1.52% in MU stock, which somewhat marginalizes variability of 11.17% based on a one standard deviation reading. Incorporating that measure yields an estimated range of -12.69% to 9.65%.

MU’s seven day stock performance has shown similar results with an average gain of just 0.58%, but sporting variability of 16.63%.

MU Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Since hitting multi-year lows last summer near $9.50, MU stock has quickly reversed a downtrend of nearly 1.5 years and established an impressive gain of around 170% over the course of nine months.

There’s no doubt the price action in Micron has turned the tide on bears, but this week did find shares failing at the 62% retracement level from its prior cycle high in late 2014.

As well, given MU’s solid rally plus the more tenuous status of the broader market, MU could be due for a correction within its uptrend.

Based on our peek at recent earnings reactions and some sizable declines in MU stock despite topping Street views, a move into the low $20’s can’t be altogether ignored. Were that type move in Micron shares to occur, a reaction toward $20.50 would have the upshot of filling the prior quarterly report’s bullish price gap and establishing a healthy and very common corrective move of 21% — “booyah!”

