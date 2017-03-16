Hyundai Recall: Seat Belt Issue Pose Safety Hazard

A Hyundai recall has been issued due to an issue with the design of several of the company’s vehicles.

Source: Hyundai

The company will have to fix the interior of nearly one million vehicles in order to ensure that they are safe. An issue with the seat belts of 978,000 cars poses a safety hazard to Hyundai car owners.

The vehicles affected by the move include Sonata midsize sedans that were manufactured and released between 2011 and 2014. The Hyundai recall also affects Sonata hybrids from 2011 all the way up through 2015.

The company provided government documents that reveal what the specific problem is–a fastener for a seat belt anchor may not have been fully latched during assembly. This flaw in the design could cause the seat belts to detach.

It is unclear how much damage the flaw has caused, but there is at least one minor injury that Hyundai is aware of, which is not that much considering how many vehicles it affects. The affected person was hurt in September when the front passenger seat belt came off

Owners will be notified what they need to do to fix the problem, beginning on April 7. Dealers will inspect the seat belt anchor system in each Hyundai vehicle and determine whether or not they need to be fixed.