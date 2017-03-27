Ignore the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) “Death Cross” … For Now

Despite much talk about OPEC production cuts and stabilizing energy supplies around the globe, the energy sector rally that many on Wall Street anticipated has yet to materialize. This has been awful news for companies like Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ). In fact, CHK stock has fallen more than 32% since early December, forcing the shares to test key support at $5.



The Death Cross (And the Rest of the Chart)

Now, you’re likely to hear quite a bit in the next few days about the “death cross” of CHK’s 50- and 200-day moving averages. This technical formation is often considered a harbinger of weak intermediate-term price action.

But while it might yet have some impact on CHK stock, there is plenty of room for the stock to run before the situation turns sour.

For instance, Chesapeake Energy recently set a double bottom in the $5 region, as support in the area grows increasingly firm. What’s more, the shares’ 10- and 20-day moving averages are in the midst of a bullish cross — another technical formation that indicates short-term buying strength.

Weighing the technical factors together, CHK should be able to run at least as high as $6 before encountering its 50-day moving average. And if the shares have built up enough momentum by the time this confrontations occurs, it could give Chesapeake Energy the buying power it needs to overcome this hurdle.

Sentiment and Options

Turning toward the sentiment front, we find considerable room for improvement. For instance, Thomson/First Call reports that only six of the 35 analysts following Chesapeake stock rate it a “buy” or better. Meanwhile, the 12-month price target rests at $7.30, implying almost 41% upside for the shares over the long-term.

In other words, if CHK stock can make some headway toward this target, we could see an upgrade or two provide additional lift for the shares.

Short interest could also play a role in a Chesapeake Energy rebound. As of the most recent reporting period, the number of shares sold short stood at 134.6 million, or 15.4% of the stock’s total float. That said, CHK may need to top $6 before any of these short-sellers rush to buy back their bets.

Judging from the options backdrop, many of these short sellers might be worried about a short-squeeze situation over the short-term.

