Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock Is Nearing Breakout Territory

Biotechnology stocks have fared well year-to-date, and they even managed to recover well after a short-lived intra-week scare, closing the week near their highs. Among the pack, shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ) stand out. ILMN stock looks increasingly ripe for a break higher after having spent the majority of the past two months in a sideways range.

Before digging a little deeper into the charts of ILMN, allow me to say a word of caution as it relates to biotechnology as a group. Biotech stocks are nothing for the faint of heart, and it is not uncommon for even the largest names in this space to see large multiday drops following either an earnings report or news regarding one of their drugs.

As such, traders must put strict risk management parameters in place; that is, stop-losses should be used in conjunction with reduced position size.

To be clear, this is distinctly different from longer-term investors who want to place a bullish (or bearish) bet in the biotech space using something like the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ).

When I last discussed the state of biotechnology stocks as a group — as represented by the IBB — on March 7, I offered that while the IBB is bumping right into the very upper end of a longer-standing sideways range, the daily chart increasingly offers hope for at least a temporary resolution higher and out of this range.

Looking at the relative picture of the IBB as measured versus the S&P 500, we see that after lagging the broader stock market badly since the summer of 2015, the recent bounce in biotech stocks is thus far scoring a marginal breakout past diagonal resistance from the 2015 highs.



Click to Enlarge

While this is not a major win just yet, it is worth respecting and keeping a closer eye on.

