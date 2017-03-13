Intel Corporation (INTC) Buys Mobileye NV (MBLY) to Win the Auto Market

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) stunned the technology world on Monday by agreeing to buy Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) for $15.3 billion. The price — $63.54 per share of MBLY stock — represents a 50% premium over the Israeli company’s March 10 close and puts INTC in pole position to power the self-driving cars now approaching the market.

Intel originally said it would spend $250 million on self-driving cars, but in his announcement on the deal, CEO Brian Krzanich wrote that the company sees self-driving cars as a $70 billion technology opportunity by 2030. INTC had sales of about $59 billion last year.

In the press release, Intel said the two companies can provide car companies with a “cloud to car” solution at lower costs, with INTC providing the brains of the car and MBLY the vision.

Despite the happy talk, Intel stock was down 1.5% on Monday. MBLY stock, naturally, was up some 30%.

Too Early?

This is the second big autonomous car deal of the year, following completion of Samsung Electronics’ (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) $8 billion purchase of Harman International Industries. It also comes just six months after Mobileye had a very public breakup with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), which accused it of trying to block its own efforts to create an autonomous driving system.

But despite these big-money moves, self-driving cars are not yet a thing. Consumers are still very wary of them, and despite some great hockey stick graphs showing exponential growth, most car companies don’t expect to even offer them for several years.

It is also very unclear which industry will reap the benefits of self-driving cars. Will it be service companies like Uber? Will it be tech companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), which has more self-driving experience than any other company? Or could it be the auto industry itself, with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) both positioning themselves to offer cars as a service and to dominate self-driving manufacture.

Unlike the situation with the PC industry, in other words, where Intel achieved early dominance through partnerships with International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), this is no slam dunk for Intel, and the path forward is far from clear.

Why Intel Got In

That may be precisely why Intel has jumped into the party.

