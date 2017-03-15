Intel Corporation’s (INTC) Plan to Buy Mobileye Fires Up Auto Stocks

The bid announcement for the acquisition of Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), has put several auto stocks in the limelight given that this deal will give the former a competitive edge in the lucrative driverless car market. INTC plans to acquire MBLY for $15.3 billion, representing a premium of roughly 34% to the closing price on Mar 10.

Source: Shutterstock

As technology companies are looking to develop driverless cars and gain an edge over others, demand for auto part suppliers seems to be increasing. Several players in the space perked up on the news as evident from their buoyancy on the market.

Auto stocks that recently gained on the announcement include Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH ), Denso Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DNZOY ), Visteon Corp (NYSE: VC ) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) with roughly 4%, 2.3%, 5% and 2% addition, respectively.

Blueprint of INTC’s Driverless Initiative

Mobileye, a developer of vision-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), controls a large section of this market. With the acquisition, INTC aims to position itself as a leading technology provider for highly or fully driverless cars. The company expects the vehicle systems, data and services market to be worth $70 billion by 2030.

Anticipating growth in the industry, a number of other companies specializing in the autonomous driving technology and hardware, become viable options for tech giants for mergers or acquisitions. As a result, deals between tech companies, auto manufacturers and auto suppliers have been increasing lately.

In January, Intel acquired a 15% stake in HERE, a digital mapping service, while Daimler AG (OTCMKTS: DDAIF ) partnered with Uber Technologies to provide autonomous parts. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) invested $500 million in ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. and the companies are developing autonomous electric taxis. The company also acquired Cruise Automation — a startup engaged in developing autonomous vehicle software — last year, for $581 million.

Other Self-Driving Plans

A number of companies intend to have self-driving cars on the road by 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. Per CB Insights, a tech market intelligence platform, financing in the auto tech startup sector was over $1 billion in 2016. Growth in this sector is expected to be steep and auto stocks are likely to benefit significantly if the premium for MBLY is any indication.

